Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2,302.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,201 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,061,706 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 504,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Tapestry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

TPR opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

