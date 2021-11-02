Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,963,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $130.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

