Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

RIG opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

