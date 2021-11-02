Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
RIG opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
