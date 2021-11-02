Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

