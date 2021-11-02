SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 2.41.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

