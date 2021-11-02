Equinox Gold (EQX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.45. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.40.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

