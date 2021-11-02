Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37. Canon has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

