Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,516 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $125,697,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

RAMP opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

