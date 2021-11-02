Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 251.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 316.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.65 and a 200-day moving average of $388.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

