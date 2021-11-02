Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 98,682 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,682 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of 360 DigiTech worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,002.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 910.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

