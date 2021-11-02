Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,712,888 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,712,888 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

