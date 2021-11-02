Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,050 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

