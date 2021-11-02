Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,941 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Palantir Technologies worth $56,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion and a PE ratio of -22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,431,858 shares of company stock valued at $160,422,839. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

