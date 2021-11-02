Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.84% of Ingevity worth $59,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

