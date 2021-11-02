iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.68 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

