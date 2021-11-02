Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

