Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 76.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $83,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,766 shares of company stock worth $12,685,435.

NYSE:OLO opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

