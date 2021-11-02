Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TMICY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Shares of TMICY opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.33. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.