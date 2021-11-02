TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. TechnoPro has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.68.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

