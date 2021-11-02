Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 24.4%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPCS stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.