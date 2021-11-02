Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

County Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

