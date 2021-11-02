Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,405,000. Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 131,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

