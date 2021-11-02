Amundi Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.49% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $176,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

