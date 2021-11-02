Amundi Invests $18.98 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 363,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,353 shares of company stock valued at $239,274,726. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

