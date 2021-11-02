Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.39 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

