677 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

