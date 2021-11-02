$11.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $11.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.37 to $12.48. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $12.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.97 to $61.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.33 to $43.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $420.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

