Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.