Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $3.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $222.48 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

