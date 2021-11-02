B. Riley Weighs in on Office Properties Income Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

