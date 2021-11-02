Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.