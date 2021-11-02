Renasant Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

RNST stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 3,236.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 54.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.