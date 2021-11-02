FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.43.

ELD stock opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

