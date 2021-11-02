Amundi Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Amundi purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,469,000. Amundi owned 0.72% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNET. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

