Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.93% of Arco Platform worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.69 million, a PE ratio of -439.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

