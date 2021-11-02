Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.52% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,122 in the last quarter.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.