Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.95 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $40,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

