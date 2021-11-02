Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $43,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

