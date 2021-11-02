Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Cogent Biosciences worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 486,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281,768 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.