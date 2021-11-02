Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.84. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.