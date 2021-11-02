Cascades Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.54.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$912.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

