Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $4,465,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,735.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,735. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

