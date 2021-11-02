CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,090. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $270,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

