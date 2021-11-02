Latch (LTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, analysts expect Latch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTCH opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Latch has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTCH. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Latch stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

