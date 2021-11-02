Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.