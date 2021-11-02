Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $171,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

LXP opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.