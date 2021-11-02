Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 19,796 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.05% of Cowen worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cowen by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cowen by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

