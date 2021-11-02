Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,722,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.