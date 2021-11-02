Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,242 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

