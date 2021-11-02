MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

